Watch: What Happened With Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Went Off Air

Roman Reigns couldn’t believe what happened in the main event of WrestleMania 41: Saturday from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The triple threat main event between the Tribal Chief, CM Punk and Seth Rollins was centred around Paul Heyman, with all three superstars wishing Heyman to be on their side at the Show of Shows.

Punk who was owed a favor had the strongest claim over Heyman. Towards the end of the match it appeared that Paul would indeed be helping him as he handed a chair to the Straight Edge Star.

Heyman, however, betrayed his longtime friend by low-blowing him as Punk focused on Roman Reigns. The wise man then turned his attention to the Tribal Chief, now giving him the chair.

What Happened After WrestleMania

Reigns however, ended up facing the same fate as Punk in the main event and he was also betrayed by the former ECW owner. Heyman ultimately sided with Seth Rollins and helped him pick up one of the biggest victories of his career.

The show went off air with Rollins and Heyman exiting the ring while the other two superstars remained. The broadcast continued in the post-show showing the aftermath of this shocking conclusion.

WWE has since posted the full video showing the reaction of both Punk and Rollins as they slowly realize the implications of what just transpired.

There are a lot of questions that need to be asked after this surprising finish and we’ll have to tune in to Raw on Monday to find the answers.