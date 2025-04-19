Dug His Own Grave: Seth Rollins Opens Up About Hulk Hogan’s Predicament

Seth Rollins believes Hulk Hogan is a victim of his own ego.

The WWE Hall of Famer is one name that has been missing from the festivities of WrestleMania. He wasn’t present at last night’s Hall of Fame event, and while Hulk is expected to be in the arena for WrestleMania 41, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be shown on screen after his disastrous appearance at Raw’s Netflix premiere.

The Architect was asked about his thoughts on the Real American on the Outta Pocket podcast. Rollins reiterated his previous comments, saying that Hulk has always been nice to him, but noted that he is also aware of the reasons for which people hate him:

“Hogan’s always been great to me. He was a guy who I was a fan of when I was growing up. He’s always been personally good to me, but I’ve seen, I mean I’m not stupid I see everything that’s out there. He’s someone who is I think a victim of his own ego a little bit. He just doesn’t see. He doesn’t understand how what he does affects people around him, you know? I think he just lives in this space that he’s created for himself. He shaped his worldview and this is how he’s gonna see things. I think if you’re going to be like that people are gonna treat you accordingly. I don’t know what to tell you. You know what I mean?”

That’s How It Is: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins explained that he is not interested in being friends with someone who doesn’t respect other people. He suggested that Hulk Hogan is not able to appreciate the gravity of his mistakes because he refuses to look past his ego: