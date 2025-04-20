Becky Lynch Returns At WrestleMania, Wins Tag Titles With Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch made her stunning return at WrestleMania 41 and returned to WWE to capture tag team gold with Lyra Valkyria. On the show’s second night, Lynch filled in for the ‘injured’ Bayley to take the gold away from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

You can check out some highlights of the match below:

? BECKY LYNCH & LYRA VALKYRIA HAVE WON THE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS.



BECKY LYNCH HAS GOTTEN HER REVENGE ON LIV MORGAN.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zKVVbw0By9 — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) April 21, 2025

Lynch’s return comes after she last wrestled in May 2024, where she was defeated by then-Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Though Lynch recently said she was done wrestling, at least for the time being, that appears to have been a misdirect by the new Tag Team Champion.

This victory makes Lynch a two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion as she held the titles with Hall of Famer Lita in 2023. This marks Valkyria’s first taste of tag-team gold. Valkyria is also now a double champion, an accolade that Lynch herself reached at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.