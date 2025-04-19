Update On Bayley After Being Pulled From WrestleMania 41

During Saturday’s WrestleMania Countdown show, Bayley was seen laid out backstage following a mystery attack. While it appeared on the surface that this segment was to cover for an injury to the Role Model, things are not how they first appeared.

According to PWInsider Elite, Bayley is not injured, and her removal from WrestleMania 41 has been planned for several weeks. While this has always been the plan, Bayley’s removal from WrestleMania has still developed plenty of sympathy among the roster. The Role Model is well respected among the roster with many sad that Bayley will not have a WrestleMania showcase in 2025.

Bayley’s exit leaves Lyra Valkyria without a partner, and the Valkyrie has just 24 hours to find a replacement. While WWE will alreay have somebody in mind to team with the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, fans will just have to wait and see who it is.

Bayley captured the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40 but will have no match at this year’s two-night event. And while Bayley’s WrestleMania moment has been taken from her, WWE never intended for her to have any moment at all in the first place.