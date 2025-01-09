Brie Bella Teases WWE Return: “It’s Always Hard To Say No”

Brie Garcia, formerly known as Brie Bella in WWE, has opened up about the possibility of returning to the ring following Nikki’s appearance at Raw’s debut on Netflix. During an appearance on the We Got Time Today show, Brie said that while the drive to compete is always there, time is not on their side.

“The hard thing about getting older, is that there’s that person inside you who, it’s like, ‘I would do anything to go back ten years to compete in the ring against the women today.”

Brie hasn’t competed in years, but admtted on the podcast that both she and her sister discuss potential promos they could cut, should a return happen. Even with her full-time career a distant memory, Brie remains closely attached to WWE.

“You still are always there. So any time if WWE calls and is like, ‘Hey, ladies, we want you back,’ it’s always hard to say no.”

Brie recently celebrated her husband Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Championship win at AEW All In London 2024, but clearly is open to a return to WWE. With both sisters last competing in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, it remains to be seen if they can still bring the action three years later, possibly in the Rumble match on February 1.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Brie Garcia, as her days in the ring may not be over just yet.