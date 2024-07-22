Bianca Belair Admits Peeing Herself During Nia Jax Match

WWE’s “Hottest Event Of The Year” is almost upon us, as superstars have begun to promote Summerslam for different media outlets. The event will occur at the Cleveland Brown Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 3. WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill recently appeared on the popular Hot Ones Versus show on YouTube to eat spicy chicken and share their secrets to get fans interested in the premium live event.

In the episode, the former tag team champions were tested against each other by answering questions honestly or having to eat extraordinarily hot chicken flats.

- Advertisement -

One of the notable funny moments was when Belair shared that Cargill’s most annoying quality as a tag partner is that it takes her a long time to get ready for a match. The former All Elite Wrestling superstar believed it was the first time Belair had mentioned it, while “The EST” recalled a moment where she had to text Cargill to see if she was done preparing before their walkout.

Another interesting tidbit was Belair sharing that she has peed herself in a match. She jokingly noted that as a reason why she doesn’t do leg drops and admitted to peeing herself in a match against Nia Jax. Belair recalled it happening when she lost to Jax in the Queen of The Ring semi-finals on the May 24 episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The former WWE tag champion remembered that the minor accident occurred when Jax landed her Annihilator finisher.

Although it may sound embarrassing to fans, Cargill said it is common in wrestling. That said, she has yet to experience a situation like her partner and isn’t anticipating it either.

- Advertisement -

What’s Next For Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill?

Belair and Cargill are motivated to reclaim their tag team championships from The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn). They lost the titles to Fyre and Dawn at Clash At The Castle on June 15. Since then, Belair and Cargill have regrouped and have recently caught the “Heel” champions’ attention.

Fyre and Dawn called out the former champions after Belair defeated Chelsea Green on the July 19 episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The Unholy Union shared that they will be on the July 26 show and contemplate giving Belair and Cargill a title opportunity.

A matchup seems possible for SummerSlam as the card is still being developed. It’s worth noting that Belair and Cargill are on the poster for the upcoming PLE, and the former AEW superstar said that they will be there on Hot Ones Versus.

- Advertisement -

Regardless, Belair and Cargill have shown in their recent media appearance to develop a bond both in and out of the ring.