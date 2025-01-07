Big E Breaks Silence On New Day Betrayal: I Don’t Recognize Them

On the December 2, episode of WWE Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned on Big E, ending a friendship that fans had seen blossom over a decade. Since then, Kingston and Woods have had plenty to say about their former friend on TV and online, and now Big E himself has weighed in.

During the WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere Post-Show, Big E was asked for his take on his so-called ‘brothers.’

“These are not the two men that I stood side by side with for the last ten years. This version of those two, I don’t recognize.”

Big E doesn’t care for this “current direction” for Woods and Kingston, which he said is nothing more than “whining, complaining, b*tching, and moaning.” Nevertheless, the former WWE Champion is intrigued to see where the New Day goes from here.

“Clearly, we’ve moved in different directions. I’m excited or interested to see what they do with their careers because right now it’s just kind of spinning.”

Big E is unfortunately still not cleared to compete, though fans remain hopeful to see him back in the ring and get payback on his treacherous former allies. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Big E in this post-New Day chapter of his career.

Kofi Kingston Lashes Out At Fans As Mom Rejects Him Over Big E Breakup