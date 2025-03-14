Drew McIntyre And The Rock Have ‘Pretty Big Things’ In Works

Drew McIntyre has teased an upcoming big project with The Rock.

The People’s Champion has always been a believer of the Scottish Warrior. He dubbed McIntyre as the next big thing in a 2018 interview and sent him a sword when McIntyre re-signed with WWE last year.

The Scottish star recently had an interview with Adam’s Apple. He talked about things such as being unhappy with his WrestleMania trajectory, his advice for John Cena after his Elimination Chamber heel turn and more.

The former World Champion also talked about The Final Boss during the interview. Drew McIntyre recalled meeting him at the Elimination Chamber PPV and teased big upcoming projects with the Hollywood star:

“You mentioned it all started with The Rock saying those positive words that you captured in 2018. Re-signing last year knowing where the company was gonna go, The Rock [sending me] that sword. He’s always been on my side. I got a chance to talk with him just at Elimination Chamber, there’s a few things on the horizon they’re gonna be pretty big once it becomes [public].”

When asked if this thing is something that he can lean into after his wrestling career, Drew McIntyre said “I’m open to pretty much anything that catches my attention, let’s say that.”

The WWE star made his movie debut starring in 2024 action comedy The Killer Game alongside another wrestler-turned-actor in Dave Bautista. So it’s possible that McIntyre is now hoping to extend his presence in the acting world and taking The Rock’s help for it.

Though Drew also shared a private word with The Hollywood star during the Raw Netflix premiere. So it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them reuniting on WWE TV first before joining hands for a non-wrestling project.