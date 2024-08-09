Why Bobby Lashley Prefers Vince McMahon’s Booking Over Triple H

Many Superstars have benefitted from the creative direction of Triple H, though Bobby Lashley would prefer the booking of Vince McMahon. Speaking with the Laboratory Podcast, the All Mighty was asked who he “rocks with” between McMahon and his son-in-law.

“Vince understood me. Vince was big on the show. He looked at people that were stars. He saw that in… He looked at me like a star. I like Vince. “I haven’t really had too much of a connection with Hunter. Hunter has his guys. I’ve tried to, but we haven’t really worked enough together to get to know each other.”

Bobby Lashley preferred Vince McMahon’s booking over Triple H .. hopefully he is back on TV somewhere, anywhere soon pic.twitter.com/6XTDnauw1A — SEScoops (@sescoops) August 9, 2024

It’s hard to ignore how Lashley’s role has diminished since McMahon’s departure from WWE in January of this year. Since then, the former WWE Champion has been used sparingly with little in the way of significant feuds. Lashley’s most recent match on WWE TV came on an April edition of SmackDown where he lost a triple threat match.

- Advertisement -

Lashley’s contract with WWE will reportedly expire this weekend and it’s said many in the company believe he will go, potentially to join AEW. Lashley’s name has allegedly come up backstage in AEW, but as he is still under a WWE contract, no offer has been made to the Superstar.

The All Mighty is also said to have interest from Japan and the future looks bright for him should he leave WWE. Lashley, alongside MVP, was reportedly removed from the internal roster earlier this year, which was seen at the time as a sign that he’d be exiting the promotion.

Bobby Lashley Vs. Vince McMahon

It’s not just behind the scenes where McMahon worked with Lashley. In 2007, the pair feuded after Lashley (representing Donald Trump) defeated McMahon’s representative Umaga at WrestleMania, resulting in McMahon’s head being shaved bald.

- Advertisement -

Seeking revenge, McMahon would capture the ECW Championship from Lashley at the following month’s Backlash, albeit in a three-on-one handicap match. Lashley regained the gold at One Night Stand 2007, ending McMahon’s unlikely reign at 35 days.