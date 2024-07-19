Braun Strowman Reveals Knee Issues Have Been “Bugging Me A Little”

Braun Strowman has revealed that he has been dealing with knee issues and he will get checked out with a doctor.

Speaking with WWE Deutschland, Braun Strowman said that his knee is “banged-up” and he has a doctor’s appointment this week. The 6’8 powerhouse said that the knee has been “bugging” him for some time.

- Advertisement -

‘The Monster of All Monsters’ further revealed that he has been off-step for the last few weeks and there has been a little tweak in his knee. Strowman believes that he sustained the injury when he collided with the barricade during his match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest on Raw. He said:

“Knee’s a little banged up. I got a doctor’s appointment this week to get it checked out. It’s been bugging me a little bit. If you’ve noticed, I’ve been a little off step these last couple of weeks. There’s been some little tweak going on in there. When I caught it up on the top of that barricade, I felt something move in my kneecap so I had a bruise on my knee at the end of the match and stuff like that so, not using it as an excuse or anything like that but, it sure as heck didn’t help me not get beat.”

The injury certainly impacted Strowman’s performance against Priest as he endured a loss on this week’s Raw.

BRAUN STROWMAN JUST BLEW HIS KNEE OUT OMGG#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/hzXWmYYBEI — BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) July 16, 2024

Braun Strowman dealing with injuries

Strowman has been battling injuries for quite some time now. Last year, he underwent neck fusion surgery and was on the shelf for several months. It was in April this year that the former WWE Universal Champion returned to WWE TV following the surgery. He returned during the opening night of the 2024 WWE Draft where he was drafted to the Raw. In recent months, he has been involved in a rivalry with The Judgment Day.