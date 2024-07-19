Braun Strowman: ‘I Can Feel The Pull of The Wyatt Sicks’

Braun Strowman is hoping to keep his distance from the Wyatt Sicks but won’t deny that there is something alluring about Bo Dallas’ macabre faction. Sitting down with WWE Deutschland, Strowman said that he hopes “they stay the hell away from me” and described the group as “pretty scary.” Strowman believes that Bo Dallas is “off his rockers” and doesn’t want to become one of the “bodies laying around everywhere.”

Despite his fears, Strowman feels a connection to the faction, and that he “can feel it pulling me towards them.” The former Universal Champion isn’t sure if this is a bad thing or a good thing, adding that “I put that part of me away a long time ago.”

“If The Wyatt Sicks is able to get that monster to come back out on me, I fear for myself and anything that’s walking around me.”

Braun’s Connection To The Wyatt Sicks

While not a member of the faction (yet!) Braun does have obvious ties to the Wyatt Sicks. The group is inspired by the late Bray Wyatt who was pivotal in bringing the Monster Among Men to the main roster in 2015. Braun and Bray later feuded and it was Wyatt (or rather, The Fiend) who ended Braun’s tenure as Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2020.

During his days in the Wyatt Family, Braun worked alongside Erick Rowan who is now part of the Wyatt Sicks as Ramblin’ Rabbit. On the latest RAW, Rowan poured his heart about losing Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee/Luke Harper. Could Braun Strowman don his black sheep mask one more time as part of the Wyatt Sicks? Fans know to count nothing out with this popular, and mysterious faction.