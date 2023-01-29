Bray Wyatt Believes Storyline With Alexa Bliss Will Be “Memorable”

It seems Bray Wyatt may have unfinished business with Alexa Bliss.

Wyatt has quite the history with Bliss, from his time as “The Fiend.” Both superstars were in a storyline together from July 2020 to WrestleMania 37 on April 11, 2021. WWE seemingly ended the relationship between Wyatt and Bliss after she betrayed him at WrestleMania 37. However, Wyatt has teased that his story with Bliss is far from over.

Bliss is being followed by the mysterious “Uncle Howdy,” who, after the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28, is presumably working with Wyatt. In a press conference after this year’s Royal Rumble, Wyatt talked about his relationship with Bliss and what will come from this storyline.

“…I think me and Alexa are just kind of connected forever, no matter what. It’s just kind of the way it’s gone, and where it leads, I don’t know. No one knows, but I feel like there will be something at some point, and it will be memorable; I’m sure of that.” -Bray Wyatt

What’s Next For Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss?

Based on Wyatt’s comments, Bliss will be working with him again. As of now, Uncle Howdy is the only person following her. However, that could change after this year’s Royal Rumble. Uncle Howdy seemed to be working with Wyatt after he aided Wyatt’s attack on LA Knight.

The mysterious character also appeared in a video after Bliss’s loss to Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to tease her. The video showed images of Bliss during the time she worked with Wyatt, and Uncle Howdy repeatedly said, “Do you feel in charge.”

It’s unclear where WWE is going with this storyline between Uncle Howdy, Wyatt, and Bliss. However, Wyatt believes that wherever the story is headed, it will be something fans will remember.