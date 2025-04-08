Bron Breakker’s Girlfriend Has Jokes After His Devastating Spear On Raw

NXT star Izzi Dame, the real-life girlfriend of WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker recently reacted to his brutal spear on last night’s WWE Raw.

Breakker, who is merciless inside the squared circle, lashed out a series of spears on his upcoming opponents at WrestleMania 41. During last night’s Raw, the reigning champ rushed down the ramp to hit a massive spear on Carlito which grabbed some eyeballs due to its vicious nature. He then went on to spear Dominik Mysterio and Penta. However, Finn Balor outsmarted Breakker and evaded a spear.

Following the segment, Bron Breakker’s girlfriend Izzi Dame reacted to Breakker hitting the vicious spear on Carlito. It turns out Breakker unleashes spears at home too. Here is what she wrote on X:

“This what he does to me every time I walk through the door LMAO.”

Izzi Dame and Bron Breakker has been in a relationship since October last year. Dame, who is currently signed with NXT, has been part of The Culling after betraying Tony D’Angelo. She has been associated with Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance.

On the other hand, Bron Breakker, who is the son of pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner, is set to defend his Intercontinental title against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a fatal four way match at WrestleMania 41.