Bron Breakker’s Spear Flattens Rivals In Epic WWE Raw Moment

Bron Breakker has been able to flatten opponents with his trademark spear and never was that more on display than on the April 7, 2024, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. During the show, Breakker sprinted down the entrance-way to spear Carlito before practically cutting Dominik Mysterio in half in the ring. Not finished yet, Breakker spearred Penta, leaving the masked sensation coughing and struggling to breathe. While Breakker was able to crush the three with a spear, it was Finn Balor who’d stand tall with Bron’s Intercontinental Championship.

Breakker will have the chance to spear Penta, Mysterio, and Balor when the four compete for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. This match was made official during WWE Monday Night Raw, with Balor angry that Mysterio was added to the match.

With three opponents at WrestleMania and the title on the line, Bron Breakker only has a 25% chance of leaving Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Nevertheless, Bron has proven tough to put down time and time again, especially with his spear continuing to be one of the most powerful uses of the move fans have ever seen.