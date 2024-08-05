Bron Breakker Promises IC Title Shot To Injured Star

Bron Breakker has promised an Intercontinental Championship match to Tyler Bate whenever the injured star returns to action.

The 26-year-old won his first main roster title at the SummerSlam PPV this past Saturday when he defeated Sami Zayn in a singles match.

The new champion appeared on a Fanatics Live auction on Sunday morning. He reiterated his comments about wanting to defend his title against John Cena.

When an NXT Championship belt came up for auction, Breakker was asked which was the favorite match of his run with the title.

He recalled his title unification match with Tyler Bate before promising a championship opportunity to the UK star whenever he comes back:

“I feel like Tyler Bate and I [had a good match]. That was super early on too. I was still super brand new. He’s a little banged up right now, so I wish he comes back soon. And you know what, whenever you get back my man, you want to challenge me for the Intercontinental Championship, then I’ll lay it down for you. Because we had a good one.”

Bron Breakker faced the then NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a title unification match at the NXT Worlds Collide event back in September 2022.

Breakker was only a year into his wrestling career but he was able to defeat Bate who had been wrestling for a decade at the point.

Tyler Bate suffered an arm injury during the July 2 episode of NXT last month. He underwent a surgery on July 8 and the former champion is expected to stay out of action for the rest of the year.