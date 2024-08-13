Bron Breakker Reveals His Biggest Adjustment After Joining Main Roster

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has been on a meteoric rise since joining the WWE main roster. Before the transition, he made his name on the company’s developmental brand NXT. He has revealed how he had to adjust to the changing circumstances.

WWE has a hectic touring schedule and it can be daunting for the newer talents on the main roster. Breakker told TV Insider that adjusting to the habit of being on the road was his biggest challenge after joining the main roster. He said:

“Getting in the habit of being on the road, you get in a nice rhythm. Then it becomes fun and a really good time. You get to see different towns and cities and stuff so that part is cool.”

- Advertisement -

During the interview, the youngster revealed that CM Punk and Paul Heyman helped with his transition to the main roster. He said:

“It has been a combination of a lot of people. Paul Heyman is someone who has been a crucial hand in me on the main roster. CM Punk as well. So many people. The whole locker room has been so helpful in some form or fashion. Since being up here, it has been great to be a part of everything.”

Bron Breakker, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has been dominant ever since he joined the company three years back. The powerhouse immediately impressed the fans with his feat of strength and agility. The 2-time NXT Champion was called up to the main roster earlier this year and since then he has been on the ascent.

The momentum is in favor of Breakker and he recently captured the WWE Intercontinental title after pinning Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. On last night’s Raw, he successfully defended the title for the first time against Sami Zayn.

- Advertisement -

Bron Breakker is growing confident every passing day and doesn’t bother even if his opponent is WWE legend John Cena.

Bron Breakker to John Cena: “Grow Some Balls! Come Take The Championship From Me”