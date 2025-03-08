Carmella Reacts To Fan Wishing Death On Her For WWE Remarks

Carmella has reacted to fans telling her she needed to die for speaking about her WWE departure.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on the Barely Famous podcast earlier this week to discuss her unceremonious departure from the company in detail.

Many fans took the side of the billion-dollar corporation, however, targeting the female star with harsh comments. One such fan took things too far and wished death upon the former champion in a tweet that’s since been taken down for violating the site rules:

Carmella also responded to another tweet discussing the situation and noted that such reactions are the reason why talent are afraid to speak up about their struggles:

“Literally. this is why women are afraid to speak up because they get ridiculed nonstop for it. but it is what it is! I’d rather be hated for telling the truth than stay silent.”

The Princess of Staten Island was left surprised when WWE informed her that her deal was coming up and they were not looking to re-sign her earlier this year. The now former WWE star had been on hiatus since March 2023 due to her pregnancy and subsequent health issues.

According to Carmella herself, the company had given her the impression that her deal was frozen and it would only be reinstated when she returned to the ring. You can check out her remarks on the matter here.