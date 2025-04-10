Charlotte Flair Apologizes for Her Conduct on Last Week’s SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has issued a personal apology for her conduct on last week’s SmackDown. Flair’s in-ring segment with Tiffany Stratton quickly went off-script and became a heated affair.

WWE’s storyline highlighting the tension between the young champion and the pioneering legend veered into personal territory, with Stratton referencing Flair’s tumultuous romantic life and the “Queen” suggesting that Stratton’s significant other, Ludwig Kaiser, has been sending her private messages.

After several days of reflection, Charlotte Flair has taken it upon herself to be the bigger woman and lay her feelings bare. She acknowledges that she took things too far and said things she shouldn’t have.

After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I'd like to take this opportunity to clear the air.



I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 10, 2025

The reigning WWE Women’s Champion has also addressed her controversial promo segment with Charlotte Flair last week. Even though things got very personal, she considers their mission accomplished. “I think we did a very good job or getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our Stratton said on the Babyfaces Podcast. “Now, I’m ready to put on the best women’s match ever and ready to go to war.” More on that story here: