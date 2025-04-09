Tiffany Stratton Speaks Out After Tense Promo With Charlotte Flair: ‘It’s live TV, stakes are high’

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has opened up on the controversial promo segment with Charlotte Flair on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

Charlott Flair and Tiffany Stratton’s segment grabbed some eyeballs after they were involved in a war of words on the blue brand. ‘The Queen’ went personal, taking shot at Stratton’s voice. The reigning champ clapped back mentioning Flair’s personal real-life relationship issues. Stratton even referenced Flair’s divorce from Andrade and her failed marriages.

During the Babyfaces podcast, Stratton opened up on the segment, saying she feels Charlotte Flair didn’t expect her to stand up to her. She then hyped up their title match at WrestleMania 41 and felt the duo did well in getting fans invested in the upcoming match. Tiffany Stratton said:

“Being so new into this business and being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her and I don’t think she expected me to, almost clap back. All I have to say is, it’s live TV, stakes are high. We’re going into WrestleMania. I have the title, I want to keep the title. I’m going to pull out every stop that I can and people want to see our match. I think we did a very good job or getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. Now, I’m ready to put on the best women’s match ever and ready to go to war.”

It has been reported that many believe that Tiffany Stratton had to fight back but taking personal shots on TV was not recommended. Their digs at each other were also removed in the video clip of the segment which dropped on WWE’s social media accounts. The whole situation has been referred to as a ‘wreck,’ and both the wrestlers faced had heat for going off-script.