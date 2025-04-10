Charlotte Flair Reportedly Isolating Herself Backstage in WWE Return

Charlotte Flair might be back on WWE screens, but according to one former WWE personality, she’s keeping her distance. During an episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman claimed he’d heard that Flair has been dressing away from other talent and has been doing so since her return.

“She’s not even dressing with the rest of the locker room. And if that’s the case, that’s number one strike against you.”

Coachman reflected on what this kind of behavior signifies, especially when it comes to someone of Charlotte’s status. Charlotte has often been accused by fans of not being a team player and only being interested in what benefits her highly-decorated career.

“She has to be the one that everybody looks to, and she pulls them up to her level—not stomps them down below her to make herself feel better.”

Flair returned in January after more than a year away from WWE to win the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, making her the first-ever two-time winner. This again drummed up backlash against Flair with many taking issue at her yet again being thrust into the championship scene. Some also argued that Flair did not need another Rumble victory to have a match at WrestleMania and such a spot would’ve benefitted somebody else much more.

Nevertheless, Charlotte will battle Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in a highly-personal feud. It remains to be seen who stands tall in Las Vegas, but fans shouldn’t expect Charlotte to stand with her colleagues behind the scenes in Sin City.