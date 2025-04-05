Backstage Reaction To Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton Heated Promo

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton stunned fans with their highly personal promo segment during the March 4, edition of WWE SmackDown. During the segment, Stratton poked fun at Flair’s “0-3” record in marriages while Flair suggested that Stratton’s boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs.

According to Fightful Select, the promo has remained a hot topic backstage—particularly among the women’s division. One source told PW Insider that Flair’s final comment about Kaiser was “a flailing punch from a boxer who didn’t realize they were KO’d.”

Sources believe that Flair was thrown-off by the fans’ support for Stratton, and appeared to shift her delivery to win back the crowd. But Stratton had already seized the spotlight, capping the segment with a mic-drop moment that stunned both viewers and those backstage.

Charlotte “didn’t appear to be pleased” backstage after the segment, Fightful adds. With that said, one performer said that Tiffany “had to fight back” after Flair had previously dominated one of their earlier promos.

WWE’s post-show response added to the intrigue. Not only were the most controversial lines removed from their official YouTube upload, but Fightful reports that the edits were mandated from higher up as a “specific directve.” As WrestleMania 41 looms, it remains to be seen if WWE will harness the controversy from this segment, or move on and act like it never happened.



