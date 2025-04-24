Charlotte Flair Reveals She Initially Rejected Her Iconic WWE Ring Name

For over a decade, Ashley Fliehr has established herself as Charlotte Flair, undeniably one of WWE’s most iconic female superstars of all time. In a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Flair revealed her surprising initial reaction to the ring name she was given.

“I think they named me Charlotte as like a joke.”

Charlotte’s name clearly references her legendary father Ric, who was billed throughout his career as being from Charlotte, North Carolina. Before accepting this moniker, Flair had actually proposed her own idea: ‘Elizabeth Reid,’ a name that Ashley Fliehr had carefully considered.

“I love Miss Elizabeth, I pitched Elizabeth. Elizabeth Reid was one because of my brother. He was still alive then, but pretty much kind of…”

Reid Fliehr passed away in 2013, and Charlotte has since dedicated her remarkable career to her late brother. The ‘Elizabeth’ component carries additional significance beyond honoring the first lady of Wrestling, as it is also Ashley’s middle name.

In the end, WWE selected ‘Charlotte,’ an “easy” decision according to Flair herself. Despite not being her preferred choice initially, Ashley Fliehr has transformed Charlotte Flair into a globally recognized name in professional wrestling.