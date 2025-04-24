Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Initially Rejected Her Iconic WWE Ring Name

by Thomas Lowson

For over a decade, Ashley Fliehr has established herself as Charlotte Flair, undeniably one of WWE’s most iconic female superstars of all time. In a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Flair revealed her surprising initial reaction to the ring name she was given.

“I think they named me Charlotte as like a joke.”

Charlotte’s name clearly references her legendary father Ric, who was billed throughout his career as being from Charlotte, North Carolina. Before accepting this moniker, Flair had actually proposed her own idea: ‘Elizabeth Reid,’ a name that Ashley Fliehr had carefully considered.

“I love Miss Elizabeth, I pitched Elizabeth. Elizabeth Reid was one because of my brother. He was still alive then, but pretty much kind of…”

Reid Fliehr passed away in 2013, and Charlotte has since dedicated her remarkable career to her late brother. The ‘Elizabeth’ component carries additional significance beyond honoring the first lady of Wrestling, as it is also Ashley’s middle name.

In the end, WWE selected ‘Charlotte,’ an “easy” decision according to Flair herself. Despite not being her preferred choice initially, Ashley Fliehr has transformed Charlotte Flair into a globally recognized name in professional wrestling.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
