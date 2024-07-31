Charlotte Flair Is ‘Adding Up The Inches’ In WWE In-Ring Recovery

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is back in the ring training for her return after being out of action with an injury since last December. On Instagram, Flair shared some footage of her in-ring training which included running the ropes and a series of rolls. In the caption, Flair channeled Tony D’Amato’s (Al Pacino) speech from 1999’s Any Given Sunday.

We CLAW with our finger nails for that inch.

Cause we know

when we add up all those inches

that’s going to make the f***ing difference

between WINNING and LOSING

between LIVING and DYING. I’ll tell you this

in any fight

it is the guy who is willing to die

who is going to win that inch.

And I know

if I am going to have any life anymore

it is because, I am still willing to fight, and die for that inch

because that is what LIVING is.

Flair has been out of action since December after suffering a leg injury during a match with Asuka, who is also currently out with an injury. Flair’s setback has forced her to miss several major WWE events, including WrestleMania, a show that she has competed in a title match for seven times in the past.

While Flair has been missing from WWE programming, the Queen of All Eras has kept a close eye on programming. Flair recently said that she’s sure a match with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will happen when the time is right. Perez named Flair alongside several female Superstars on an episode of NXT before stating none of them compare to The Prodigy.

Away from the ring, Flair has been filming scenes for an upcoming indie horror/thriller film titled You Lose You Die. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Charlotte Flair and her return to the squared circle.