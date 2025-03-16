Chelsea Green Ready For Hair Vs. Hair Match with Nikki Bella

Chelsea Green is ready to put it all on the line in order to get a match with Nikki Bella, including her lucious locks. Speaking at a press conference during the Pennzoil 400, Green shared her ideal WrestleMania 41 scenario.

“The Hair versus Hair match, that one’s a dream… I love Nikki, I grew up watching Nikki. She came back at the Royal Rumble. I think this could be the perfect time for her to really sink her teeth into a feud and have a singles match.”

Should Green get the match, it wouldn’t be the first time women competed at WrestleMania with a title and hair on the line. At WrestleMania 20 in 2004, Molly Holly failed to regain the WWE Women’s Championship from Victoria. As a result, Molly had her head shaved inside Madison Square Garden.

Nikki Bella last competed as part of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match and has since teased making an in-ring return. Bella last held gold in 2015 when she was the WWE Divas Champion and she and her sister Brie have teased pursuing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Green is in her first reign as Women’s U.S. Champion and is the title’s inaugural holder. With Piper Niven and Alba Fyre in her administration, Green plans on holding the gold, and holding onto her hair, for a long time to come.



