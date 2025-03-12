Chelsea Green Has Talked To WWE Hall of Famer About Potential WrestleMania 41 Match

WWE Women’s US Champion Chelsea Green has pitched an interesting WrestleMania opponent for herself.

The WWE Diva recently had an interview with Metro. During the talk, she revealed that she has actually talked to Hall of Famer Nikki Bella about a potential match:

“I’ve shared some words with Nikki Bella. I feel like… look. We’ve had a friendship for years, now maybe it is time to step in the ring and square off, face off.”

Bella made a surprise return to the company last month, entering the Women’s Royal Rumble match. While the former Divas Champion could not complete the job then, she hinted later that her next WWE appearance may not be too far.

Anything Could Happen: Chelsea Green

While the bout has not been teased on TV so far, Green noted that anything is possible on the road to WrestleMania. With the event being more than a month away still, there is plenty of time to build up this dream match:

“I don’t know! Vegas and WrestleMania in Las Vegas is just so special, because I think anything could happen. We really don’t know right now, we’re on the Road to WrestleMania. We don’t know where this is going to go, what storylines are going to be put into place. I feel like the people want it. So, should we give them what they want?”

Nikki is not the only one who teased a comeback in recent times. During an interview on the Queen of The Ring premiere, Brie Bella also suggests that she could make a WWE appearance sooner than later. The twin sisters talked about John Cena’s heel turn during the event as well. You can check out their comments here.