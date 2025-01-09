Chelsea Green Eager For Match With Actress Vanessa Hudgens

Chelsea Green is riding high after becoming the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion and is ready to take on all-comers. While speaking to The Wrestling Classic, Green discussed her future in the ring, and had some celebrity opponents in mind.

“I keep seeing Miss Vanessa Hudgens. I want to give myself a match with Vanessa Hudgens and a match with Cardi B. Those are my dream celeb matches right now.”

Green challenged Cardi B shortly after her title win at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2024. The ‘feud’ between the two goes back much further though, with Green wanting to face the music artist back in 2023.

Hudgens is a known WWE fan and even Yeet-ed with The Usos and Cody Rhodes after last week’s SmackDown. During the show, Hudgens shared her respect to the first-ever Women’s U.S. Champion, which caught the attention of Green on X.

The actress, best known for her break-out role in High School Musical, was seen in the crowd during this week’s historic Raw on Netflix. Time will tell whether fans one day see Hudgens in action against Green and if the (by default) longest-reigning, most dominant Women’s U.S. Champion of all time, gets her match with Cardi B.