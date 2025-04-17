Chelsea Green Reveals Awkard Reaction To Learning About Her US Title Win

Chelsea Green has revealed her awkward reaction to learning about her US title win.

The longest-reigning Women’s US Champion recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She talked about things such as her WWE release in 2021, her Lucha Underground match with Penta, and more.

Green picked up the biggest win of her career in December last year when she defeated Michin in finals of a tournament to become the first ever Women’s US Champion on the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event. During the interview, Chelsea went into detail of how she handled herself in the days prior to the event.

The former TNA star noted how plans change in WWE all the time so they only tell people the finish to matches at the very last minute. This made things awkward for Green as everyone leading up to the show assumed that she was winning the belt and knew about it, while the same had not been communicated by the officials. The confirmation was only given to her at the very last second in the Gorilla position, right before she went out for her match:

“As we were walking to the ring to go through things I was being filmed. So that’s a big telltale sign, you’re being filmed for something WWE. So they had me walk to the ring, and then they had this very, very, very awkward moment between me and Shane Helms where he basically told me that I’m winning, we were just all downplaying it big time and it was very awkward.”

I Hope That Footage Comes Out: Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green noted how she was originally under the impression that the finals would take place at Survivor Series in Chicago. So she had bought tickets for dozens of her family members and friends. The female star also revealed that Michin had offered to build the match in a way that benefited her. Green however decided to build the bout in a way where either of them could come out victorious:

“I hope that footage comes out, because Triple H is sitting there watching us have the conversation, but he’s not telling me. But obviously he decided it, and I’m like this is so weird that he’s watching me react, so I’m trying to be excited, but I’ve also kind of known and hoped that this was gonna happen, and then I’m also like but if I react too big is that kind of icky? I’m so excited I’m winning; do you know what I mean? A lot of emotions were going through me and I’m not a very emotional person too, so that doesn’t help the reaction. So it was very awkward. So I hope that moment airs somewhere. I hope you guys all get to see that.”

Chelsea Green is currently not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 but it’s possible that she is added to the show for a last-minute title defence or a segment.