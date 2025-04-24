Chicken Tendies & Championship Gold: Inside Dominic Mysterio’s WWE IC Title Celebration

In an exclusive interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely immediately following WrestleMania 41, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez revealed the intimate details of how The Judgment Day celebrated Dominic Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship victory.

Championship Feast

“We just were so happy like we just we just were so happy,” Morgan enthusiastically shared, her excitement still evident hours after Mysterio’s triumph. “He wanted those Wingstop chicken tendies bad so we got them those pronto.”

The impromptu celebration featured Mysterio’s favorite comfort food as the newly-crowned champion and his faction mates attempted to savor the historic moment.

“Greatest of All Time”

The respect and admiration Morgan and Rodriguez have for their teammate was evident throughout the interview, with both women heaping praise on the new champion.

“We were so happy for him. He’s earned it, he’s deserved it,” Morgan declared. “He is the greatest intercontinental champion of all time even though it’s only been 12 hours, and you already know he’s the greatest Mysterio of all time.”

For The Judgment Day, Mysterio’s victory represented more than just individual success but a collective achievement for the faction. Rodriguez described how they “embraced and just enjoyed each other’s company and just like tried to take in the moment.”

The behind-the-scenes glimpse into The Judgment Day’s celebration highlights the family-like atmosphere that has become the faction’s trademark, suggesting that their strong bond might be a key ingredient in their continued WWE success.