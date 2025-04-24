Damian Priest Offers Surprising Praise for ‘Little Brother’ Dominik Mysterio’s IC Title Win

In an unexpected display of sportsmanship, Damian Priest offered heartfelt congratulations to former Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio following Dom’s Intercontinental Championship victory at WrestleMania 41, revealing a more nuanced relationship between the former allies than fans might have expected.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely immediately after his own Sin City Street Fight against Drew McIntyre, Priest didn’t hesitate when asked about Mysterio’s championship win.

“Congratulations. All the hate and all the, you know, whatever, but there was love at first, you know what I mean? That was like my little brother,” Priest remarked, his tone noticeably softening when discussing his former faction member.

Despite their tumultuous history following the Judgment Day’s implosion, Priest made it clear he’s always respected Mysterio’s abilities in the ring.

“Yes, situations happen and we went back and forth, but I’ve always thought the world of him as a performer and it was inevitable this was going to happen,” he added.

This public acknowledgment comes as something of a surprise given the bitter feud that developed between the two after their faction’s breakup. The Judgment Day, once one of WWE’s most dominant groups, fractured earlier this year with members pursuing individual success.

Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship victory represents his first singles title in WWE, a significant milestone in his career evolution from Rey Mysterio’s son to championship-caliber performer in his own right.

While Priest’s comments don’t necessarily indicate an imminent reconciliation, they do suggest a level of respect that transcends their on-screen animosity. The acknowledgment of their “brother-like” relationship offers an intriguing glimpse into the complex dynamics between performers who once stood side by side.

For now, both superstars appear focused on their individual paths – Mysterio beginning his reign as Intercontinental Champion while Priest regroups following his WrestleMania loss.