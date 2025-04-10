Gunther Confirms Unique Perk of New WWE Contract

Gunther has revealed a unique perk he asked for in his new WWE deal.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion had an interview with Ariel Helwani to promote WrestleMania 41. He talked about things such as how Triple H saved wrestling, his upcoming match with Jey Uso and more.

During the interview, The Ring General also confirmed that he has signed a new deal with the company. Unsurprisingly, the new deal comes with some interesting perks for the Raw star including his own tour bus:

“I signed a new contract and [A tour bus] was part it. I asked for that. What you don’t ask for, you don’t get,”

When asked when he signed the deal, the current champion revealed that he did so towards the end of last year. Though he did not reveal the length of the contract during the show.

Apart from this, Gunther also talked about his match not being the main event of WrestleMania despite him being the world champion. He said that main eventing the show is a big achievement but he is not stressed about it. Per the heavyweight star, he would still be happy with his career if he never closes the Show of Shows.

WWE has confirmed that the triple threat match with CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins is going to main event one night of WrestleMania 41. While the other main event has not been confirmed, it’s almost certain to be the WWE title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.