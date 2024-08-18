CM Punk On Being Called A Cancer – ‘I Treat People How They Treat Me’

CM Punk has rejected the notion that he is a “cancer” to others but believes any negative he has shown simply reflects how he’s been treated. Speaking at Fanatics Fest NYC, Punk was asked about being labeled a cancer by some.

“That’s all bulls***… If you are a piece of s***, and you act that way to me, I will treat you that way. If you’re nice, you’re smiling, you wanna have a good time, let’s have a good time, I’m all hugs.”

Punk went even further, claiming that people who spread lies about him do so because they can’t control him and “absolutely hate that.” Punk ended by saying people should arrive at their own conclusions but recognize that what’s often been said is not the truth.

- Advertisement -

Is CM Punk A ‘Cancer?’

Chris Jericho reportedly called Punk a cancer following the AEW All Out 2022 controversy where Punk made a series of disparaging comments during the media scrum. That, along with a backstage fight would result in Punk, The Elite and others suspended from the promotion.

Amid Punk’s first suspension from AEW, Seth Rollins labeled the former AEW World Champion a cancer during a media appearance ahead of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rollins later admitted that it pains him to speak negatively about Punk. The issues between the pair have played into Punk’s return to WWE and Rollins’ volatile reaction at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

While Punk was the center of controversy in AEW, his conduct since returning to WWE has received high marks backstage. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on this alleged ‘cancer’ of professional wrestling.