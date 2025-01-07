CM Punk Explains How His Perspective Over WrestleMania Main Event Has Changed

CM Punk would be open to main eventing WrestleMania but it’s not the end goal for him in wrestling anymore.

Being in the main event of the Show of Shows is one of the few achievements in wrestling that has always eluded Punk. The frustration of part-time wrestlers getting the spot over him was one of the major reasons for the Straight Edge Star quitting the company back in 2014.

Now that he is back with the promotion with a completely new management team at the helm, a lot of people believe that the timing is just right for the former AEW Champion to main event WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas.

CM Punk was asked about the possibility of it during the post-Raw on Netflix premiere press conference. The former World Champion first claimed that he doesn’t feel the need to solidify his status in wrestling with a WrestleMania main event anymore:

“While I think you’d be foolish to say that it doesn’t matter, I would also feel it’s foolish to hold me to the same ideas and things that I said 10, 12 years ago. A lot of other people think that maybe I need to main event WrestleMania to — I don’t know, solidify anything I’ve ever done? Like, I never could have come back here and had a Hall of Fame career, right?”

I’m Not Going To Shy Away: CM Punk

Though according to Punk, it’s a feat that still scares him and so he would not be shying away from the opportunity if it comes his way:

“So to me, yeah. If that opportunity arises, I’m not going to shy away from it. Because it scares the hell out of me, frankly. And I think if your dreams don’t scare you, I think you need to find different ones, bigger ones. Main eventing the first Raw on Netflix is a pretty big deal though, so nobody else can say they did that.”

Apart from this, CM Punk was also asked about a potential match with John Cena or The Rock in 2025. Punk noted that his focus is on winning a championship in 2025, but he would not say no to either of these matches cause they come with a big paycheck.