Watch: What Happened With CM Punk After Raw On Netflix Premiere Went Off Air

CM Punk put both the WWE World Champions on notice after the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California went off air.

The Straight Edge Star defeated Seth Rollins in their first singles match in over a decade in the main event of the show. Punk picked up the victory after delivering two GTS to his opponent.

Jackie Redmond interviewed the former World Champion after the Netflix broadcast ended. She asked the WWE star what to expect from him in 2025. CM Punk claimed that he’ll be coming for all the gold in 2025. The former AEW star named both Gunther and Cody Rhodes before declaring his entry into Royal Rumble:

CM PUNK delivered on the ??! pic.twitter.com/aEn3nz8y8I — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025

During the promo, Punk also dedicated his Netflix victory to New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert and TNA star Chris Bay. Gilbert has been dealing with cancer while Bay has been out of action after suffering a serious neck injury in October.

Punk wasn’t the only name who declared his entry into the Rumble during the night. John Cena also officially kicked off his retirement tour at the show and declared himself for the upcoming battle royal.

Apart from this, the Raw Netflix premiere featured names such as The Rock and Hulk Hogan. It also saw a surprise appearance from another WWE Hall of Famer. You can check out more about it here.