CM Punk Reveals What He Told John Cena After Money In The Bank Announcement

CM Punk has teased one more match with John Cena before his retirement,

One of the biggest surprises of the Money In The Bank 2024 PPV was the unannounced appearance of John Cena. The Cenation Leader cut a promo during the show and announced that WrestleMania 41 will be his last.

The Straight Edge star who was part of the post-show press conference was asked about the big announcement from his arch-rival. Punk revealed what he told the Peacemaker star when they ran into each other backstage after the segment:

“I know he is busy, he’s filming Peacemaker. So I figured he was leaving right away. I was pleasantly surprised to run into him afterwards, and I told him, I’ll be the guy that drags him out of retirement.

This retirement that he says he’s going to adhere to, and that’s it. When the final one happens, that’s going to be it. Like 15 years, I’ll drag him out of retirement.”

One More Time: CM Punk

CM Punk discussed what John Cena means to his career and said that he feels proud at being an integral part of Cena’s run. He then teased one final showdown with the 16-time world champion before he calls it a career:

“But Cena, I think to my career means a lot. I don’t think there’s many people up in that rare air where if you talk about my career, I feel you have to talk about John. And makes me feel proud that I think if you talk about John’s career, I think you have to talk about me. We’re married in that respect, so proud of him.

He gets to go out on his terms. I know that’s important. I’m looking forward to what he does. And I told him that if it’s going to be one more time, we gotta do it at least one more time.”

