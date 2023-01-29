Cody Rhodes Calls WWE Royal Rumble Win “Biggest Night of My Career”

The American Nightmare is one step closer to fulfilling his promise to his father the American Dream.

Entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the coveted #30 spot, Cody Rhodes eliminated 5 Superstars to win the match, earning a Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes’ final elimination saw him throw out GUNTHER, who broke the record for the longest time in a traditional Royal Rumble match.

Biggest Night of My Career

For Cody Rhodes, the road to this victory has been far from easy.

Cody was not with WWE this time last year, and plans for his return were severely delayed by his torn pectoral muscle injury last June.

Throughout his recovery, Rhodes has been on the receiving end of well-wishes from fans and those within the industry.

Speaking after the match to Ryan Satin, Rhodes thanked the fans for their support

“Thank you for everything. I can’t thank you enough [from the] bottom of my heart. The biggest night of my career so thank you very much.” Cody Rhodes.

WrestleMania Moment

With this victory, Rhodes now has a World Championship match assured for WrestleMania, something that alluded the American Nightmare during his first run with WWE.

In a separate interview with Cathy Kelley, an emotional Rhodes made it clear he’s looking forward to walking into his first WrestleMania main event.

“I don’t have a, sorry I’m very emotional. I don’t have a frame of reference. I’ve never punched a ticket to WrestleMania.

“I don’t have any words other than, I’ve got to finish it, right? There’s no one better in the world than Roman Reigns. I can’t say I’m better, but I have to beat him to say I’m better.”

Unless Reigns drops the title before April, the Tribal Chief will face the American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39.