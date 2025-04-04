Cody Rhodes Says The Rock Still Has More Matches Left

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently said that he feels The Rock still has more than one match left in the tank. ‘The American Nightmare’ even stated that he would love to go one on one with ‘The Final Boss’.

Speaking with Pardon My Take, Cody Rhodes was asked whether he would want to face The Rock inside the ring in a singles match. The reigning WWE Champion suggested that he would love to be involved in a match against the veteran superstar. Despite the hectic schedule, Cody isn’t ruling out a one on one encounter with him. He said:

“I think he’s due for more than one match and I would love to be penciled in on one of those. Obviously that schedule is as intense as it gets but he’s still so involved with WWE. He could have easily been the final boss and just kind of taken that as a customary title. But he has really gotten his hands involved in and what we’re doing.”

Cody Rhodes also added that The Rock vs Roman Reigns needs to happen. He explained:

“…what the reaction you can get from doing wrestling moves in the ring and the promo in the interview I really have enjoyed that connection with him. I’d like be one of those, I think he has two matches he has to do. I’m not putting any pressure on anyone. I’d love to see if him and his cousin Roman Reigns ever have this encounter, maybe it’s the greatest match we never get, just because timing whatever it may be. And I think we need to finish our own story with him and with myself but we’ll see.”

For over a year, The Rock and Cody Rhodes have been heavily involved in storylines, starting with Cody choosing to face Roman Reigns after winning the Royal Rumble match last year. This hampered The Rock’s plan to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. This led to the birth of The Rock’s “Final Boss” persona.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock returned to the ring and teamed with his cousin Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. They won the battle, setting up Bloodline Rules for the main event on Night 2. Their story is ongoing and it has continued even after WrestleMania. At this year’s Elimination Chamber, Cody refused The Rock’s offer to sell his soul and it led to John Cena joining forces with The Rock.

Cody Rhodes is all set to put his Undisputed WWE title on the line against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

