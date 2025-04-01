John Cena Keeps Fans Guessing With WWE Programming Ahead of WrestleMania 41

John Cena has been in the headlines ever since he shocked the world when he turned heel at the WWE Elimination Chamber. Well, that wasn’t it. ‘The Leader of Cenation’ has informed fans that there’s more unpredictability on the way.

John Cena is on the quest to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship and become a 17-time champion. If he manages to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, he will finally eclipse WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s record of 16 championship reigns. While fans thought they have seen everything with Cena’s heel turn, the future Hall of Famer assured that there’s more to come.

Speaking in an interview with PEOPLE, Cena hyped his match at WrestleMania 41 and assured there’s more “unpredictability” on the way. Of course, he remained tight-lipped on the plans and didn’t give any spoilers. However, he teased more surprises in the future. John Cena said :

“I’m going to say that there’s more unpredictability on the way. Here’s the stance I’m going to take on it, and I think hopefully I can put it in terms you can understand: We’re in the middle of a very riveting season of episodic television and you are kindly asking me to give you spoilers, and I can’t do that. What I did really enjoy about your question is you expressed the unpredictability of WWE programming, and I think that’s one strong point of the current state of WWE is its unpredictability in its programming.”

During the latest edition of WWE Raw, John Cena and Cody Rhodes came face to face. They had a heated battle of words and they took some personal shots at each other. The former 16-time World Champion even dropped references of Cody’s AEW career while ‘The American Nightmare’ reminded Cena of his hostile relationship with fans. The segment ended with Cody taking out Cena was Cross Rhodes.