Cody Rhodes: I Might Be the Next WWE Star Headed to Hollywood

The likes of Hulk Hogan, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Jesse Ventura, The Rock, John Cena, Adam Copeland, and Batista have all taken their talent to Hollywood. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is hinting that he may be the next wrestler to do so.

“I’d love to get out there, there’s some fun projects coming up,” Rhodes stated while appearing on Pardon My Take. “I’d love to get out there and tell stories that way for sure and grow. I love pro wrestling, I always will. To get out there, I love what Rock has done, I love what John has done, and Dave Batista as well. All of them have gone different routes when approaching Hollywood and I think I might be next to join the fray in all that.”

The top WWE star has been cast in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot. Inspired by the comedy classics featuring Leslie Nielsen, the film will feature Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Nielsen’s character.

In less than two weeks, Rhodes will defend the WWE Title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.