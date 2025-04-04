Cody Rhodes Talks Naked Gun Role, Working With Liam Neeson

Cody Rhodes has been cast in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot, but fans will have to keep a watchful eye out for the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. Speaking to Pardon My Take, Rhodes admitted that his role is a relatively small one in the project.

“I had a little cameo. I feel a little weird because they keep promoting me. You know what? I’m happy that they’re promoting me.”

The film, inspired to the comedy classics that featured Leslie Nielsen, will feature Liam Neeson. Though best known for action and gritty roles, Neeson will play Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Nielsen’s character. Rhodes, a self-professed diehard “Star Wars fan,” was honored to work alongisde Qui-Gon Jinn himself.

“Qui-Gon Jinn, man!… But he was the coolest guy. He was. And the way he was doing every scene, he’d take it a little differently. It was just cool to chop it up with him.”

While Rhodes may not be in a leading role, this is the American Nightmare’s latest major step into the world of acting. Rhodes previously played the villainous meta-human Derek Sampson as part of CW’s Arrow. Back in 2010, he also guest-starred on Warehouse 13 as Kurt Smoller, a romantic interest for the show’s lead character Myka. The episode takes a twist when Myka and her partner Pete switch bodies due to a magical idol, leading to Pete-in-Myka awkwardly finishing the date.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, Naked Gun is set to release on August 1, 2025 with an all-star cast including Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kevin Durand. As fans wait to see what Rhodes does on-screen with Neeson and co, the Undisputed WWE Champion is proving his talents extend past the squared circle.