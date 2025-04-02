Cody Rhodes Recalls Steve Austin Babysitting Him as a Child

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes shared a surprising story on Stephanie’s Places involving “Stone Cold.” Before his rise to superstardom, he revealed that a young Steve Austin once babysat him during WCW shows.

“It was a legit, real babysitter. In terms of my dad had to go out and do a meeting. Hey, will you watch him? And most of the guys at that age really didn’t feel you needed to watch me. But he actually would kind of check in, hey, all right, kid, all right, and then pop back out. And I thought years later, watching him, you know, Stone Cold Steve Austin, you know, romp and stomp and doing everything changing the industry. If you were in this building, you knew Stunning Steve Austin was awesome. He was outstanding. And I feel like if you saw him, you weren’t surprised, maybe the character and everything that was far you’d never seen anything.”

The shocking heel turn of John Cena, coupled with his alliance with The Rock and the unexpected addition of Travis Scott, has created an interesting opposition for Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41. Rhodes may require significant support to defend his Undisputed WWE Title if he faces such a powerful trio while defending his title in a singles match against Cena. Austin has stepped forward, offering his assistance and throwing his iconic “hat in the ring” to even the odds in Las Vegas.

Austin’s willingness to aid Rhodes was made clear during a 2024 interview on the “Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez” podcast, where the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his readiness to stand by the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

Austin’s Submission Match with Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13 will be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class as part of the new Immortal Moments category.