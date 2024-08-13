Cody Rhodes Teasing Surprises For WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta

The first WWE Bad Blood PLE in over two decades could be a night of surprises if Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is to be believed. The show will take place on October 5, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be WWE’s fourth Bad Blood event and the first show under the name since June 2004.

Speaking with Variety, Rhodes shared his excitement for Bad Blood, which will mark WWE’s first PLE in Atlanta since Day 1 2022, and Rhodes’ first PLE in his hometown since returning to WWE. The American Nightmare also teased some surprises in store for the October event.

“Atlanta has always influenced culture… Bad Blood could be the biggest Premium Live Event since WrestleMania and we have some surprises in store.”

The announcement of WWE Bad Blood 2024 saw Rhodes share the screen with music artist Metro Boomin and the pair engaged in a ‘stakeout.’ In the interview, Boomin shared his excitement for WWE Bad Blood 2024 and gushed over getting to work with the American Nightmare.

“As a lifelong fan of the WWE it was an honor to work with the legend and undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes… Cody’s story is inspiring to me, as I’m sure it is to millions of others.”

No matches have been confirmed for WWE Bad Blood 2024, though many fans are predicting a Hell in a Cell match. The three previous events in the show’s history have all featured matches in the barbaric structure with Triple H winning two of those three matches (and having an outside role in the other.) Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on WWE Bad Blood and the career of Cody Rhodes as WWE’s top name.