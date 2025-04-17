Cody Rhodes Aims to Deliver a ‘Receipt’ to Travis Scott at WrestleMania

At WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Travis Scott didn’t hold back as part of the shocking attack on Cody Rhodes that ended the show. Speaking to First Take ahead of WrestleMania 41, Rhodes acknowledged that Scott is an “incredibly talented guy,” before also sharing his disdain for the rapper.

“He kind of sucks. Triple H announced he’s coming to WrestleMania, I’ll be looking for what we call in the wrestling business a little bit of a receipt. Payback.”

Scott hasn’t appeared in person for WWE since the attack on Rhodes that also saw The Rock and John Cena leave Rhodes a bloodied mess. Following a particulary stiff shot by Scott to Rhodes’ ear, it was reported that he had suffered a burst eardrum. Responding to reports, Rhodes laughed off the claim, joking that the bruises he’d received came curtosy of the Four Horsemen.

Rhodes will battle John Cena at WrestleMania with the Undisputed WWE Championship and the very soul of WWE on the line. And while Rhodes will be focused in stopping John Cena from ‘ruining’ pro wrestling, he may find himself distracted with his quest for payback should Scott appear on Night Two.

H/T – Fightful