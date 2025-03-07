Backstage Reaction to Travis Scott in WWE

Travis Scott shacked fans at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto, where he attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes alongside The Rock and John Cena. Shortly after the event, reports surfaced claiming that Scott’s punches may have legitimately injured Rhodes, leaving him with a black eye and a ruptured eardrum. Rhodes has dismissed the claims, telling wrestling personality Conrad Thompson that Scott didn’t touch him, but he did sustain bruising.

Scott’s involvement in such a physical role raised questions, particularly given his lack of wrestling experience. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was ‘heat’ backstage over Scott’s moment with Rhodes. People backstage were left questioning why Scott was put into that position with the company’s top star.

During the post-show press conference, The Rock defended the decision to have Scott involved, revealing that he encouraged Scott to make his attack feel impactful. It’s been reported that most WWE personnel were unaware of Scott’s involvement until the segment unfolded, despite plans being in motion since January.

Travis Scott’s Future in WWE

Despite this incident, fans may be seeing Scott back in the ring soon enough. The rapper has reportedly begun training at a wrestling school and while there’s no official timeline for an in-ring debut, discussions are happening within WWE about potential matches. Scott himself has expressed a deep passion for the industry, telling Triple H that wrestling might be “better than performing.”

Speculation is running rife among fans about Scott competing, with some believing a match with Cena and The Rock against Cody and two allies is coming. Given WWE’s recent success with celebrity wrestlers like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, Scott could follow a similar path.

Whether he competes or not, Scott’s role has been cemented in WWE. During Raw’s debut on Netflix, Scott appeared alongside Jey Uso and his track 4×4 is the show’s theme song. With his growing relationship with the company, Scott’s presence in WWE may be just beginning, despite some concerns backstage.