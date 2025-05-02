Latest On When Cody Rhodes Will Return to WWE TV

Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 and has been absent from WWE programming ever since. Fans eagerly await Rhodes’ return, and a recent update from WWE may have revealed when The American Nightmare will finally come back to TV.

Rhodes is currently being advertised on WWE’s official website for the May 16 episode of SmackDown in Greensboro, North Carolina—the first show following WWE Backlash. Notably, Rhodes had been absent from promotional materials for all prior episodes, suggesting this post-Backlash appearance is part of a deliberate return plan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOpA1gLKPs8&pp=ygUbQ09EWSBSSE9ERVMgV1JFU1RMRU1BTklBIDQx

Rhodes typically shares his schedule at the beginning of each month but has remained silent so far in May. The former Undisputed WWE Champion has been recovering from his emotional loss at WrestleMania 41, where he was defeated by John Cena—with an assist from Travis Scott—inside Allegiant Stadium.

John Cena will defend his record-setting 17th WWE World Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, in what is being promoted as the final singles match between the two legends. Regardless of who leaves St. Louis with the title, all signs point to Cody Rhodes being next in line.