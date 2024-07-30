Watch: What Happened With Damian Priest After (7/29) Raw Went Off Air

Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest shared a moment after the SummerSlam go home episode of Raw from Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota went off air.

The main event of this week’s episode of the Red Branded Show saw Gunther taking on Finn Balor in a singles match before he challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at the PLE this Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The one half of the current World Tag Team Champion tried to do his best to take out the Ring General before the upcoming show but Gunther ended up winning the match with a sleeper hold in the end.

When Gunther refused to let go even after the bell rang, Damian Priest ran down to make the save. The two brawled around the ring to end the broadcast.

Priest got the upper hand with help from Balor after the show went off air. The two teammates then shared a hug before posing with their titles:

- Advertisement -

What’s Next For Judgement Day

Balor was not the only Judgement Day star in action tonight. Dominik Mysterio took on Sami Zayn and Carlito tried to take care of Jey Uso. Unfortunately, both of them lost their respective matches.

The faction has been involved in a long-term storyline with the Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. It’s very much possible that we may see the group imploding at the SummerSlam PPV.

Liv originally tried to take Dominik away from Rhea Ripley when the Mami was out of action but her efforts failed when Ripley returned.

- Advertisement -

She might still have a plan b however as fans have spotted clues of Morgan working together with Balor in some capacity. Their alliance might finally be revealed at the show this Sunday.