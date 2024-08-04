Drew McIntyre Says He’s Done With CM Punk After SummerSlam 2024

Drew McIntyre is finally done with CM Punk after defeating the Straight Edge Star at the SummerSlam 2024 PPV, or so he thinks.

The bitter rivals faced each other in a singles match with Seth Rollins as special guest referee at the latest WWE PLE. Punk, who was returning from an injury delivered a great performance alongside the other WWE stars.

- Advertisement -

At the end, however, the Straight Edge Star let his emotions take over. He had the match won on two occasions but trying to get his named bracelet back and getting physical with Seth Rollins cost him the opportunities. At the end, McIntyre won the match with a Claymore Kick.

The former NXT Champion appeared on the SummerSlam post-show to gloat about his victory. When asked if he’s done with CM Punk, Drew McIntyre said that he did exactly what he had promised:

“Of course, this is over. I did exactly what I said I was going to do. I defeated CM Punk. I humiliated CM Punk, and I took everything from CM Punk. I should have taken more, but [the bracelet with Larry and AJ Lee’s name] is going to be a nice reminder of when punk tried McIntyre and failed.

Drew McIntyre Gives CM Punk Credit

Drew McIntyre gave CM Punk credit for bringing a fight he wasn’t expecting from the wrestling veteran, but explained that he is better than the former AEW star:

“I’ll give CM Punk credit. I didn’t expect him to bring the fight like he brought it, but realistically in 2024, Drew McIntyre is the absolute best in the world, the total package in every way. Who is Punk going to blame? I know he’s probably going to come out on Raw; maybe he’ll post a little social media promo, ‘It was Seth’s fault,’ maybe it was the cameraman’s fault, or he’ll make some kind of excuse. In the end, not just CM Punk, nobody on this planet is as good as Drew McIntyre, and Punk found that in that ring, on this microphone, Drew McIntyre is the man.”

- Advertisement -

It’s unknown what McIntyre is planning for his future but it seems likely that he will be going after the new World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on Raw.