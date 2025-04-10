Drew McIntyre Vs. Damian Priest Confirmed For WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre’s participation in WrestleMania 41 has been confirmed following a period of uncertainty due to an eye injury. On April 10, WWE officially announced that McIntyre will face Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41, with the news coming from Nick Aldis.

This news come after concerns that McIntyre would not be able to compete at WrestleMania due to an eye injury suffered during an episodeof SmackDown. Since the attack by Priest on the March 28, show, McIntyre has been sporting an eyepatch. McIntyre told It’s Called Soccer that his injury was a “fight against time” to be cleared for the event.

This match will be the second year in a row the pair do battle at WrestleMania. At the 2024 event, Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre, bringing an end to the Scottish Superstar’s brief reign as World Heavyweight Champion. Now, McIntyre has the chance to get revenge while a win for Priest would cement him as a top star in WWE.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take placeon April 19, and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. With this match adding a stacked card including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and others, fans can expect two nights of epic action in Sin City.