Drew McIntyre On How Wrestling Fame Cost Him His Anonymity

Drew McIntyre may be one of WWE’s most recognizable stars competing today, but that fame has come at a cost for the former WWE Champion. In a recent appearance on Pub Darts, the Scottish Superstar opened up about how his days of traveling incognito are now a thing of the past.

“The other week I was contemplating whether to get the Tube, and I was like… you just can’t.”

For McIntyre, it’s not just his wrestling accolades that draw attention. Even those unfamiliar with WWE still take notice of the imposing figure known as the Scottish Warrior.

“I don’t like people looking at me all the time, but I’m 6’5 with long hair and a beard and 280. People are gonna stare no matter what.”

McIntyre may be steering clear of public transport for now, but he acknowledges things could be worse. Reflecting on how far he’s come, the WWE Superstar is grateful for where he is today.

“I’ve also been at the point where nobody gave a f** and I was walking along. Now I prefer the way it is, especially before retiring one day.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TC2eA7k83I4

With McIntyre reportedly set for another big movie role, his public profile could be poised to grow even further. While the Scottish Superstar remains grateful for his success in WWE, part of him still misses blending in with the crowd.