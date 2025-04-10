Drew McIntyre Talks About Modern Character Development, Social Media and WWE Storytelling

Drew McIntyre appeared on the Getting Over podcast ahead of WrestleMania 41, offering a candid look into his heated rivalry with Damian Priest, the evolution of WWE storytelling, and his mindset going into the biggest event of the year.

McIntyre broke down the year-long feud with Priest, which began at WrestleMania 40 and will culminate next weekend in Las Vegas. He highlighted how Priest has repeatedly taken advantage of setbacks in McIntyre’s career, turning those moments into opportunities.

“He’s benefited every time something’s gone wrong for me,” McIntyre noted, setting the stage for a long-awaited confrontation.

Fan Support, Hell in a Cell

Despite ongoing tensions with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, McIntyre explained why he’s not part of the triple threat match at WrestleMania. He addressed the fan reactions to his current role and emphasized that his current story is just as meaningful.

The former WWE Champion also reflected on his brutal Hell in a Cell match, describing it as a defining moment.

“It wasn’t just about the violence—it was about restoring meaning to the stipulation,” he said, pointing to the emotional weight behind the bout.

Modern Character Development and Storytelling

On the subject of character evolution, McIntyre emphasized the importance of continuity and authenticity, especially through social media.

“Anyone that says they’re not online is a liar,” he said. “I’ve just happened to weaponize it because I’m smart and sensible, and it’s a massive powerful tool.”

He expanded on the depth now possible in WWE storytelling.

“The past matters these days, and thank goodness because it should… The Bloodline and that story, that went three straight years and is continuing to this day, showed that we can develop characters with deeper layers, deeper human emotions, and deeper layered storytelling and use the past and not insult our audience’s intelligence.”

McIntyre also questioned the disconnect some wrestlers maintain between their TV persona and online presence.

“I still can’t get my head around people acting different on television than they do in social media,” he said. “We’re 52 weeks a year, we play the same character, we’re trying to suspend disbelief.”

Outside the ring, McIntyre shared lighter stories about his life on the road with Sheamus, moving from Tampa to Nashville, and his preference for dogs over cats.

Some of the Best Advice He’s Received

Reflecting on personal growth and advice he once received, McIntyre recalled words from The Undertaker:

“Stop playing the wrestler and be the wrestler.”

He admitted the advice didn’t make sense at first but now serves as a guiding principle.

“Nothing good happens when you’re highly emotional,” he added. “Calm down, get the facts, and then deal with it.”

With WrestleMania 41 ahead, McIntyre remains committed to delivering a story rooted in emotion, history, and realism—both in and out of the ring.