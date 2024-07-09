ESPN Announcer Joe Tessitore Joining WWE This Summer

WWE is boosting up it’s commentary bullpen in a big way with famed ESPN announcer Joe Tessitore.

The New York Post is reporting that WWE is set to reveal that Tessitore will be joining the WWE ranks sometime on Tuesday. Their is no word as to where Tessitore will be firts getting plugged into the product, whether that is on SmackDown, WWE RAW or somewhere else. However, the overall gameplan is that he will lead a three-man booth consisting of Wade Barrett and Corey Graves.

For the past few months, Graves has steered the SmackDown ship as the lead play-by-play man with Barrett being on color commentary. Graves didn’t miss a beat in the new role as his usual broadcast partner Michael Cole joined up with Pat McAfee on WWE RAW.

Tessitore has a notorious commentary past in the fight game. For years, Tessitore has been the go-to voice for boxing on ESPN. He also was the lead man for Monday Night Football and called College Football Playoff games.

If you peel back the relationship layers, Tessitore signing with WWE makes plenty of sense has he has a long history with WWE CEO Nick Khan. Khan actually used to be the super agent for Tessitore and now the two will be under the WWE banner together.

Experienced sports commentary names outside of WWE haven’t always been successful when they sit behind the pro wrestling commentary table. Mike Adamle and Adnan Virk both assumed play-by-play roles on WWE RAW and unfortunately, both didn’t last long.

